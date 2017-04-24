Bridge between Putnam, White to be repaired
The Cookeville City Council agreed last week to provide $269,100 toward the $2.691 million project to repair the Roberts Matthews Highway The Cookeville City Council agreed last week to provide $269,100 toward the $2.691 million project to repair the Roberts Matthews Highway Bridge. "White County owns the southern half, and Cookeville owns the northern half," explained Cookeville Public Works Director Greg Brown.
