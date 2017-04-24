Bridge between Putnam, White to be repaired

The Cookeville City Council agreed last week to provide $269,100 toward the $2.691 million project to repair the Roberts Matthews Highway The Cookeville City Council agreed last week to provide $269,100 toward the $2.691 million project to repair the Roberts Matthews Highway Bridge. "White County owns the southern half, and Cookeville owns the northern half," explained Cookeville Public Works Director Greg Brown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.