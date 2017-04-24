Board votes to pursue sale of Park Vi...

Board votes to pursue sale of Park View school

The Putnam County School Board voted Tuesday night to move forward with discussions to sell the still functioning Park View Elementary School to the city of Cookeville. The Putnam County School Board voted Tuesday night to move forward with discussions to sell the still functioning Park View Elementary School to the city of Cookeville.

