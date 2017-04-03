Billy Elkins
Funeral services for Billy Elkins, 80, of Baxter, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Pistole Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Saylors Cemetery with full military honors rendered by the Veterans Honor Guard.
