Baxter mayor has high hopes for new park

Cookeville has Dogwood Park, Livingston will open its new Central Park next month and now Baxter Mayor John Martin is coordinating plans for a new green space in his town. Lisa Bumbalough, director of the Putnam County Health Department, met with city and county officials in Baxter to award a $10,000 Rural Access to Health and Healthy Active Environments grant from the Tennessee Department of Health.

