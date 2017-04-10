1 killed, 2 injured in Tenn. supply p...

1 killed, 2 injured in Tenn. supply plant shooting

Three people were shot, one fatally, in the parking lot of an auto parts manufacturing plant in northern Tennessee on Tuesday morning in what police said appeared to be a domestic violence incident. The shooting took place outside the plant run by Ficosa International, a Spanish auto parts manufacturer, at around 10:30 a.m. local time in Cookeville, Tenn., the city's police department said on Twitter.

