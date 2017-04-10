1 killed, 2 injured in Tenn. supply plant shooting
Three people were shot, one fatally, in the parking lot of an auto parts manufacturing plant in northern Tennessee on Tuesday morning in what police said appeared to be a domestic violence incident. The shooting took place outside the plant run by Ficosa International, a Spanish auto parts manufacturer, at around 10:30 a.m. local time in Cookeville, Tenn., the city's police department said on Twitter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ficosa
|5 min
|ChieadBeing
|14
|Johnathan Davis
|9 min
|ChieadBeing
|1
|Shooting at Ficosa plant 3 victims so far...
|59 min
|SadMom
|74
|most infamous cookeville murder in last 50 yrs? (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|Backbone
|463
|Workplace Harassment
|1 hr
|temp
|21
|Church of Christ Women
|1 hr
|true christian
|18
|Now Hiring
|2 hr
|Job Posting
|1
|Tennessee tech coach satterfield
|6 hr
|TTU Outsider
|25
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC