Zanda O. Gentry
Funeral services for Mrs. Zanda O. Gentry, 92, of Cookeville, will be held at 3 p.m. today, Sunday, March 26, at Cookeville Free Will Baptist Church. Interment will be in Cookeville City Cemetery.
