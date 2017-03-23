Zanda O. Gentry

Zanda O. Gentry

Funeral services for Mrs. Zanda O. Gentry, 92, of Cookeville, will be held at 3 p.m. today, Sunday, March 26, at Cookeville Free Will Baptist Church. Interment will be in Cookeville City Cemetery.

