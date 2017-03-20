WWII Army helmet at Veterans Hall
When Ed McCain of Cookeville was about 3 years old, a family friend handed him an Army helmet. It had survived through World War II, which had ended about five years earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golden Corral
|2 min
|No Consuela
|8
|We as liberals demand that there be a female Sa...
|5 min
|Agnetta Folkskog
|11
|npr needs to go
|1 hr
|Conservative
|15
|Free prescriptions for illegals
|1 hr
|wire tapp my ass
|4
|Women with extremely hairy vajayjays
|1 hr
|loves a wild bush
|3
|weak trump and his cuts to americans
|1 hr
|vet
|22
|Wild stories from the old hotel on Hwy 70 (Apr '16)
|1 hr
|yee haw
|16
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC