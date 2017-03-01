Willene "Billie" (Hickey) Maxwell Sci...

Willene "Billie" (Hickey) Maxwell Scimemi

Funeral services for Willene "Billie" Maxwell Scimemi, 80, of Putnam County, will be held on Saturday, March 4, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Whitson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Maxwell South Cemetery.

