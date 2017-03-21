WCTE may lose 40 percent of funding

WCTE may lose 40 percent of funding

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

The budget proposal submitted to Congress suggests the complete defunding of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which last year sent about two-thirds of their $455 million in funding to TV and radio stations across the country. WCTE's piece accounts for a large chunk of its budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Man walking streets (May '15) 52 min Close friend 32
Fire in Cookeville tonight. 54 min Wishmere 4
Atty suggestion(s).for police brutally?? 57 min Lemarcus 16
Women with extremely hairy vajayjays 1 hr doctor 11
The Poor and Middle Class Can't afford Steak or... 2 hr thanks alot 12
Has anyone seen the Algood speedway mens bathro... 2 hr truthful 22
Free prescriptions for illegals 3 hr passion 15
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,426 • Total comments across all topics: 279,736,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC