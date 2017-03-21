WCTE may lose 40 percent of funding
The budget proposal submitted to Congress suggests the complete defunding of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which last year sent about two-thirds of their $455 million in funding to TV and radio stations across the country. WCTE's piece accounts for a large chunk of its budget.
