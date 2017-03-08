Veterans to be honored with luncheon ...

Veterans to be honored with luncheon March 31

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

Many veterans risked their all while serving in the military, but sometimes they don't get the recognition they deserve for their sacrifices. Earl Nichols, a veteran of the Korean War talks about his and his brother Glen's service in the military.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How much $ 42 min toxic 5
Need advice on getting a check 1 hr Doctor Love 3
Is this unethical 1 hr Doctor Love 3
lance goss 1 hr Lance Goss 4
Drive Now 1 hr Hobo Joe 10
Cookville hospital (Jan '15) 7 hr eyes4u 32
Bowmans and More Etc Scammers 7 hr Larry 5
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,567 • Total comments across all topics: 279,492,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC