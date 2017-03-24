Trump's Proposed Budget Would Cut Sup...

Trump's Proposed Budget Would Cut Support For The Network Leading The Way In Climate Reporting

Friday Mar 24

In 2016, PBS NewsHour once again surpassed its nightly news competitors in climate coverage, devoted significant airtime to a range of climate-related issues, and hosted a number of scientists. But President Donald Trump's proposed budget would take aim at the network that has long been the nightly news leader in terms of climate coverage by cutting vital government support for PBS.

Cookeville, TN

