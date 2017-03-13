Transgender people share stories this Saturday
Robin Ridley, left, and James Burrow, co-founders of Cumberland Gender Advocacy, will give a presentation on what it means to be transgender this Saturday at Tennessee Tech. Members of the PFLAG Cookeville group want to let the community know what being transgender is really like.
