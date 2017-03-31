THP using undercover semi to crack down on texting while driving
Distracted Driving Awareness month kicks off Saturday and officers are working across the state to deter people from using their phone while driving their car. Officers hear every excuse in the book, checking the time, looking at directions or even it is an emergency text.
