Severe Weather Week arrives with boom - of thunder

A tornado drill and NOAAa Sweather radio test was rescheduled because severe weather is forecast on the date originally set, and the week will wrap up with a free class to teach volunteers how to spot storms. "March, April and May is our main severe weather season, and strong to severe thunderstorms are being forecast here for this week," said Tyler Smith, director of the Cookeville-Putnam County Emergency Management Agency.

