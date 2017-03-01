Senior Center banishment meeting ends in truce
A former Cookeville Senior Center board member was up for banishment from the center over a series of differences between her and center director Maxine Frasier. A former Cookeville Senior Center board member was up for banishment from the center over a series of differences between her and center director Maxine Frasier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats
|4 hr
|democrat
|5
|Things People Buy With Foodtsamps (Jun '12)
|4 hr
|stfu
|759
|Jeet Kune Do-Kali-Optimal Fitness-Nutrition (May '13)
|5 hr
|nutzaplente
|27
|Bowmans and More scammers
|5 hr
|Im Soo Dumb
|4
|POF Losers
|5 hr
|Jerry H
|23
|Moving to cookeville
|5 hr
|Henry
|20
|Health Risk
|6 hr
|comrade trumpski
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC