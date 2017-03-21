Roy Quarles Sr.

Roy Quarles Sr.

Funeral services for Mr. Roy Elmo Quarles, Sr., 85, of Cookeville, will be held Wednesday, March 22, at 1 p.m. in the Cookeville chapel of Hooper-Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Gillock and the Rev.

