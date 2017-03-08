Robert James Saylor Jr.

Robert James Saylor Jr.

Bob was born Oct. 1, 1955. in Cincinnati, Ohio, at Cincinnati Jewish Hospital to Anna Mae Barker and the late Robert James Saylor Sr. Bob served the United States Army in the 101st Airborne for more than 16 years.

