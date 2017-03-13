Remote Area Medical Clinic set for Saturday and Sunday
Sixty doctors, along with nurses and assistants from all over the country, will converge on Cookeville High School this weekend as the second Remote Area Medical Clinic takes place. Sixty doctors, along with nurses and assistants from all over the country, will converge on Cookeville High School this weekend as the second Remote Area Medical Clinic takes place.
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Current Cookeville Police Officers... (Sep '11)
|13 min
|for sure
|195
|To the swamp creature that messed around with m...
|21 min
|zero
|5
|18 year old guy dating a 15 year old girl ? (Dec '10)
|1 hr
|zane
|100
|Man walking streets (May '15)
|1 hr
|NotComfortable
|27
|Algood Zaxbys
|1 hr
|KidsAreKool
|22
|Might move to Cookeville... Tell me about the t... (Mar '11)
|1 hr
|KidsAreKool
|102
|Toa doctors
|3 hr
|Cueman
|3
|bob hargis..school board member (Jun '10)
|6 hr
|A Former Player
|85
|most infamous cookeville murder in last 50 yrs? (Apr '11)
|9 hr
|intrested
|454
|Academy Sports + Outdoors 700 New jobs coming (Aug '14)
|Mar 9
|tim
|99
|
