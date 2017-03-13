Remote Area Medical Clinic set for Sa...

Remote Area Medical Clinic set for Saturday and Sunday

29 min ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

Sixty doctors, along with nurses and assistants from all over the country, will converge on Cookeville High School this weekend as the second Remote Area Medical Clinic takes place. Sixty doctors, along with nurses and assistants from all over the country, will converge on Cookeville High School this weekend as the second Remote Area Medical Clinic takes place.

Cookeville, TN

