Putnam 175: Attempted robbery at Allison Stand
A large crowd gathered in Cookeville on March 27, 1878, to witness Putnam County's public execution of two young men from the Mine Lick Community. This photo of Allison Stand, the site of the robbery that resulted in murder, was a place travelers could spend the night on the Walton Road near present day Highway 70 and First Avenue in Baxter.
