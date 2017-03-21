'Project Bottle' incentives approved by industial board
Premium wage incentives and tax abatements are among the items the Cookeville-Putnam County Industrial Development Board approved for a Virginia-based information technology company looking to establish an operation in Premium wage incentives and tax abatements are among the items the Cookeville-Putnam County Industrial Development Board approved for a Virginia-based information technology company looking to establish an operation in Cookeville. Project Bottle has been a topic of discussion over the last several months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man walking streets (May '15)
|31 min
|Nobama
|33
|boxer pups free
|3 hr
|Lisa
|2
|Bowmans and More ETC
|3 hr
|Repulsed
|6
|Fire in Cookeville tonight.
|5 hr
|Wishmere
|4
|Atty suggestion(s).for police brutally??
|5 hr
|Lemarcus
|16
|Women with extremely hairy vajayjays
|5 hr
|doctor
|11
|The Poor and Middle Class Can't afford Steak or...
|6 hr
|thanks alot
|12
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC