'Project Bottle' incentives approved ...

'Project Bottle' incentives approved by industial board

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

Premium wage incentives and tax abatements are among the items the Cookeville-Putnam County Industrial Development Board approved for a Virginia-based information technology company looking to establish an operation in Premium wage incentives and tax abatements are among the items the Cookeville-Putnam County Industrial Development Board approved for a Virginia-based information technology company looking to establish an operation in Cookeville. Project Bottle has been a topic of discussion over the last several months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Man walking streets (May '15) 31 min Nobama 33
boxer pups free 3 hr Lisa 2
Bowmans and More ETC 3 hr Repulsed 6
Fire in Cookeville tonight. 5 hr Wishmere 4
Atty suggestion(s).for police brutally?? 5 hr Lemarcus 16
Women with extremely hairy vajayjays 5 hr doctor 11
The Poor and Middle Class Can't afford Steak or... 6 hr thanks alot 12
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,447 • Total comments across all topics: 279,741,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC