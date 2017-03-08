Planners consider plat review fees

Planners consider plat review fees

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

Putnam Regional Planning Director Kevin Rush presented a sample of what the city of Crossville charges in neighboring Cumberland County to planners Tuesday night. Crossville charges $200 for preliminary plat review, $200 for a concept plan, $100 for final plat review, $100 for a three- to five-lot subdivision, $50 for a two-lot subdivision, $50 for a preliminary plat extension, $50 for variance request, $200 for subdivision inspection and $100 for a developer-requested special-called meeting of the regional planning commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stay-home Mothers (Dec '12) 1 hr little miss cookie 136
Looking for a good builder 2 hr Tom 7
Academy Sports + Outdoors 700 New jobs coming (Aug '14) 2 hr tim 99
Victoria Gardens Assisted Living (Oct '11) 4 hr Iknowit all 45
Why do people spray sh!t all over the back of t... 6 hr holla 5
Does every house built in Cookeville in the las... 6 hr holla 5
Someone took a dump in one of the dressing room... (May '16) 6 hr holla 50
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,894 • Total comments across all topics: 279,430,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC