Planners consider plat review fees

Putnam Regional Planning Director Kevin Rush presented a sample of what the city of Crossville charges in neighboring Cumberland County to planners Tuesday night. Crossville charges $200 for preliminary plat review, $200 for a concept plan, $100 for final plat review, $100 for a three- to five-lot subdivision, $50 for a two-lot subdivision, $50 for a preliminary plat extension, $50 for variance request, $200 for subdivision inspection and $100 for a developer-requested special-called meeting of the regional planning commission.

