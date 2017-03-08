Planners consider plat review fees
Putnam Regional Planning Director Kevin Rush presented a sample of what the city of Crossville charges in neighboring Cumberland County to planners Tuesday night. Crossville charges $200 for preliminary plat review, $200 for a concept plan, $100 for final plat review, $100 for a three- to five-lot subdivision, $50 for a two-lot subdivision, $50 for a preliminary plat extension, $50 for variance request, $200 for subdivision inspection and $100 for a developer-requested special-called meeting of the regional planning commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stay-home Mothers (Dec '12)
|1 hr
|little miss cookie
|136
|Looking for a good builder
|2 hr
|Tom
|7
|Academy Sports + Outdoors 700 New jobs coming (Aug '14)
|2 hr
|tim
|99
|Victoria Gardens Assisted Living (Oct '11)
|4 hr
|Iknowit all
|45
|Why do people spray sh!t all over the back of t...
|6 hr
|holla
|5
|Does every house built in Cookeville in the las...
|6 hr
|holla
|5
|Someone took a dump in one of the dressing room... (May '16)
|6 hr
|holla
|50
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC