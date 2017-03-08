Performance-Tested Bulls To Be Sold At Auction Thursday
The Junior Bull Test Sale will take place at the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture's Middle Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center in Spring Hill, Tenn. The gavel drops at noon central time, according to a UT news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bowmans and more etc
|2 hr
|Meat Pack
|2
|Dogwood park feces
|2 hr
|Dope song
|7
|Day without a woman
|3 hr
|tits
|1
|a good body shop?? (Dec '13)
|3 hr
|BobbyG
|8
|best body shop in cookeville? (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|BobbyG
|13
|7 days consecutive work? Isn't that illegal? (Apr '11)
|5 hr
|Merila
|585
|Steven Mitchell
|5 hr
|michael
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC