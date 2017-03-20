Panasonic taking control of Spanish a...

Panasonic taking control of Spanish auto supplier Ficosa

Ficosa International SA makes mirror systems and under new majority owner Panasonic Corp. will bring greater focus to mirrors that include cameras, sensors and other advanced electronics. Panasonic Corp. will become majority owner of Spanish auto supplier and injection molder Ficosa International SA as it bolsters its push into the auto industry.

