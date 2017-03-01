Monterey man charged with breaking in...

Monterey man charged with breaking into market

A Monterey man was arrested this week for burglarizing an East Spring Street market and trying to set its gas pumps on fire. A Monterey man was arrested this week for burglarizing an East Spring Street market and trying to set its gas pumps on fire.

