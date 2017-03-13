Marth Lois Keene

Marth Lois Keene

Memorial services for Martha Lois Keene, 64, of Donelson, will be held on Sunday, March 19, at St. Phillip's Episcopal Church in Donelson at 2:00 pm. Ms. Keene chose cremation, and the inurnment will be at St. Michael's Episcopal Church Columbarium in Cookeville.

