Marth Lois Keene
Memorial services for Martha Lois Keene, 64, of Donelson, will be held on Sunday, March 19, at St. Phillip's Episcopal Church in Donelson at 2:00 pm. Ms. Keene chose cremation, and the inurnment will be at St. Michael's Episcopal Church Columbarium in Cookeville.
