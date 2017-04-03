Macon County one of nine healthier TN...

Macon County one of nine healthier TN communities -

Tuesday Mar 28

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Governor's Foundation for Health and Wellness CEO Richard Johnson today designated nine communities as Healthier Tennessee Communities. The recognition honors Bradley, Dickson, Macon, McNairy, Maury, Rhea and Wilson counties, and the cities of Cookeville, Clarksville and Collegedale for their work to improve the health of their citizens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Macon County Times.

Cookeville, TN

