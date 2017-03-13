Kathryn Sanders
Funeral services for Mrs. Kathryn Sanders, 89, of Waverly, Tenn., were held at noon on Saturday, March 18, at Waverly Church of Christ. Interment followed in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Hurricane Mills.
