Joyce J. Adams

Funeral services for Joyce J. Adams, 82, of Cookeville, will be held Saturday, April 1, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Presley Funeral Home with Pastors Tim Adams and Steve Thornton officiating. Interment will follow in Cookeville City Cemetery.

