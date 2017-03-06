Installing the Five-Speed Transmissio...

Installing the Five-Speed Transmission in a 1955 Chevy Gasser

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Hot Rod Magazine

Our project 1955 Project Gassed continues to move ahead as the team at Hot Rods by Dean got busy installing the driveline. Underhood the potent 327 Chevy motor complete with infamous "double-hump" heads will provide ample power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Schools in Cookeville? 22 min former resident 4
Bad Attorneys Cookeville 31 min Preacher 2
cost of illegals in Putnam County 43 min resident 4
Drug dealers 1 hr noneya 2
Amazon Hiring process 1 hr Curious123 1
Infinity birthing center (Apr '15) 1 hr noone 22
Institutional wholesale company (May '11) 1 hr Danny Tanner 358
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,178 • Total comments across all topics: 279,377,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC