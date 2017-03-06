Final property transfers in online land auction
The owner of a stone supply company has purchased nearly 500 acres in one of the largest land auctions in Putnam County. The owner of a stone supply company has purchased nearly 500 acres in one of the largest land auctions in Putnam County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bowmans and More Etc Scammers
|1 hr
|Sister
|30
|Looking for a good builder
|2 hr
|Tom
|1
|Lucky Red stables
|3 hr
|No nutzazero
|5
|Isn't James Comey the same that came out agains...
|3 hr
|resident
|2
|Nudist colony nearby
|3 hr
|justmomo
|30
|Democrats
|3 hr
|resident
|13
|7 days consecutive work? Isn't that illegal? (Apr '11)
|4 hr
|BrettShredsFrets
|584
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC