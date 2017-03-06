Drug sting nets 24 arrests
Twenty-four alleged criminals, mostly accused drug dealers, have been charged and arrested following a recent Cookeville Police Department investigation. Twenty-four alleged criminals, mostly accused drug dealers, have been charged and arrested following a recent Cookeville Police Department investigation.
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bowmans and More Ect
|2 min
|Mr Anderson
|2
|bray vs. sebers (Mar '14)
|24 min
|Citizen
|15
|Cookville hospital (Jan '15)
|1 hr
|oh dear
|30
|Institutional wholesale company (May '11)
|1 hr
|KidsAreKool
|363
|Algood Zaxbys
|2 hr
|RightOrder
|20
|kayla faye randolph
|3 hr
|brandon
|13
|Drug dealers
|3 hr
|wrong
|3
