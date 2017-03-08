Doctors descend on Capitol Hill with ...

Doctors descend on Capitol Hill with Tennessee's opioid crisis in mind

An army of 300 Tennessee doctors descended on Nashville's Legislative Plaza Tuesday with the state's opioid crisis at the top of their agenda. "It's what we are talking about and what lawmakers are talking to us about, " said Dr. James Batson who is president of the Tennessee Medical Association.

