Doctors descend on Capitol Hill with Tennessee's opioid crisis in mind
An army of 300 Tennessee doctors descended on Nashville's Legislative Plaza Tuesday with the state's opioid crisis at the top of their agenda. "It's what we are talking about and what lawmakers are talking to us about, " said Dr. James Batson who is president of the Tennessee Medical Association.
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Medical care in our community
|3 hr
|Liveordie
|1
|Cookville hospital (Jan '15)
|4 hr
|winner
|29
|Bomans and More ETC
|6 hr
|InbredAF
|8
|Institutional wholesale company (May '11)
|9 hr
|Robert
|361
|Algood Zaxbys
|10 hr
|Not going back
|18
|Things People Buy With Foodtsamps (Jun '12)
|11 hr
|EBFree
|760
|Someone took a dump in one of the dressing room... (May '16)
|11 hr
|Cleaned it up
|49
