County committees meet Monday

County committees meet Monday

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

Economic development incentives for a company that is expected to bring 300 jobs to the Cookeville area will be considered by commissioners on the county's fiscal review committee Monday night. Economic development incentives for a company that is expected to bring 300 jobs to the Cookeville area will be considered by commissioners on the county's fiscal review committee Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lance goss 2 hr nutzaplente 3
Cookville hospital (Jan '15) 2 hr eyes4u 32
Drive Now 3 hr APR will get ya 7
Bowmans and More Etc Scammers 3 hr Larry 5
Sam Tate 4 hr nutzaplente 2
How much $ 4 hr nutzaplente 3
Is this unethical 4 hr nutzaplente 2
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Putnam County was issued at March 11 at 3:34PM CDT

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,283 • Total comments across all topics: 279,488,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC