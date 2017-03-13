Council acts on jobs, food shops

Council acts on jobs, food shops

A limited number of vendors will be allowed at the Fleming Street/Broad Street public parking area next to city hall, and at Cane Creek Park and Cane Creek Recreation Center. Cookeville Leisure Services director Rick Woods indicated that the city is willing to open even more public property to food vendors, but the handful of food truck owners who met with city officials preferred the approved spots because there's room for multiple trucks.

