Cookevillian recalls secret Operation...

Cookevillian recalls secret Operation Paperclip

Read more: Herald-Citizen

Ninety-one year old Renate Ritter of Cookeville is one of the last living people involved in Operation Paperclip - an operation to find German scientists after World War II and bring them to the United States. Ninety-one year old Renate Ritter of Cookeville is one of the last living people involved in Operation Paperclip - an operation to find German scientists after World War II and bring them to the United States.

