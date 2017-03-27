Cookeville woman killed in Pippin Road crash
Laura L. Katz died in the wreck that happened about a mile from her home during the Tuesday morning commute time. Emergency medical technician Danny Head, foreground, Putnam County Fire Chief Tom Brown, left, and other county emergency responders worked a fatal crash on Pippin Road on Tuesday morning.
