Cookeville woman killed in Pippin Roa...

Cookeville woman killed in Pippin Road crash

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

Laura L. Katz died in the wreck that happened about a mile from her home during the Tuesday morning commute time. Emergency medical technician Danny Head, foreground, Putnam County Fire Chief Tom Brown, left, and other county emergency responders worked a fatal crash on Pippin Road on Tuesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tennessee tech coach satterfield 2 hr Community concerned 1
Cpa 5 hr Richard 1
What do you get a woman who's had an ABORT!ON f... (May '16) 8 hr winner 54
Atty suggestion(s).for police brutally?? 13 hr Bargain 21
Cookeville Boatdock Water Utility? (Feb '13) 13 hr Green 22
Cutest guy working for Carwile (Mar '10) 13 hr Plumberslovepipe 7
Academy Sports + Outdoors 700 New jobs coming (Aug '14) 13 hr Spring 107
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,338 • Total comments across all topics: 279,903,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC