Cookeville street project at Buffalo Valley begins
Cookeville is beginning a street project this week that is expected to improve traffic flow, but drivers may want to avoid the area until it's complete. Cookeville Public Works crews are expected to begin work this week to add turning lanes on Buffalo Valley Road at West Jackson Street.
