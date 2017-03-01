Cookeville Planning approves sign amendment
Taxi cabs in Cookeville will soon be able to plant signs on the rooftops of vehicles, thanks to an amendment the city's sign ordinances. Taxi cabs in Cookeville will soon be able to utilize the roof tops to advertise thanks to a recent amendment to the sign regulations approved by the planning commission.
