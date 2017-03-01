Cookeville Planning approves sign ame...

Cookeville Planning approves sign amendment

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

Taxi cabs in Cookeville will soon be able to plant signs on the rooftops of vehicles, thanks to an amendment the city's sign ordinances. Taxi cabs in Cookeville will soon be able to utilize the roof tops to advertise thanks to a recent amendment to the sign regulations approved by the planning commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
we finally have a real president 2 min neverSeenStorms 6
Real news 5 min educate yoself fools 4
any women with hsv2 looking 1 hr laughing 22
Health Risk 1 hr Billy 5
Can't stand ungrateful bitter baby mamas. (Jun '16) 2 hr sonicpeeper 25
Bowmans and More Etc Scammers 4 hr Dennis G 6
Institutional wholesale company (May '11) 5 hr V For Vendetta 343
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,663 • Total comments across all topics: 279,235,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC