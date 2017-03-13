Cookeville officials express concern ...

Cookeville officials express concern over right-of-way bill

A new bill that would require cities and counties to pay for right-of-way when private property is developed is raising concern from Putnam County and Cookeville officials. A new bill that would require cities and counties to pay for right-of-way when private property is developed is raising concern from Putnam County and Cookeville officials.

