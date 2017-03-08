Cookeville in the '80s - Exhibit come...

Cookeville in the '80s - Exhibit comes to history museum

Cookeville Museums Manager Beth Thompson organizes some artifacts from the 1980s for the history museum's exhibit, Cookeville: Back to the '80s, which opens Saturday at 1 p.m. To help people relive or learn about that period, the Cookeville History Museum will host the exhibit, "Cookeville: Back to the 80s," beginning Saturday with an opening reception from 1 to 3 p.m. "We focus a lot on older history, and we wanted to do something we thought would be fun," said Pam Philpot, exhibits specialist at the history museum. "The 1980s are something we've never addressed here before."

