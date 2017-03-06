Cookeville hosts landlords to help homeless

A landlord call to action to help house homeless veterans will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Cookeville Gas Department at 16 N. Oak Ave. A landlord call to action to help house homeless veterans will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Cookeville Gas Department at 16 N. Oak Ave. The meeting is a big step toward ending veteran homelessness, a status achieved just last month by Chattanooga, according to the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness. "Our mission is to let the landlords know what's available in terms of housing vets and to bring those groups together," said Cookeville Councilman Dwight Henry.

