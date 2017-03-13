Commissioner's trial date set for August
A trial date has been set for a Putnam County commissioner who was indicted more than a year ago on 15 counts of theft and one count of possession of a prohibited weapon. A trial date has been set for a Putnam County commissioner who was indicted more than a year ago on 15 counts of theft and one count of possession of a prohibited weapon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|weak trump and his cuts to americans
|1 hr
|susical
|2
|npr needs to go
|2 hr
|randy
|1
|Best Schools in Cookeville?
|3 hr
|TAXPAYER
|12
|free medical clinic
|3 hr
|reality
|3
|Sword Properties
|3 hr
|reality
|2
|ZAXBYS Algood, Not sure about it. Thoughts?
|4 hr
|fatchick
|43
|Institutional wholesale company (May '11)
|6 hr
|Tony Blue
|365
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC