City's urban forester in place

"I'm collecting information about the tree canopy and what we need to do," Cookeville Urban Forester Jaime Nunan said Wednesday at the city's Walnut Park, where she was measuring trees. Nunan, a Florida native, holds a agriculture business degree from Middle Tennessee State University and worked in the forestry program at Fort Campbell, Ky., where her husband is stationed in the Army.

