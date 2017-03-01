City may close roads
Four roads and one alley near Tennessee Tech may be closed and abandoned by Cookeville to make way for university expansion. The public hearing and first reading on the matter is one of the items on a short agenda of the Cookeville City Council a Four roads and one alley near Tennessee Tech may be closed and abandoned by Cookeville to make way for university expansion.
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things People Buy With Foodtsamps (Jun '12)
|3 min
|stfu
|759
|Jeet Kune Do-Kali-Optimal Fitness-Nutrition (May '13)
|32 min
|nutzaplente
|27
|Bowmans and More scammers
|39 min
|Im Soo Dumb
|4
|POF Losers
|40 min
|Jerry H
|23
|Moving to cookeville
|49 min
|Henry
|20
|Health Risk
|2 hr
|comrade trumpski
|6
|we finally have a real president
|2 hr
|comrade trumpski
|7
