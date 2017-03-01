City may close roads

City may close roads

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

Four roads and one alley near Tennessee Tech may be closed and abandoned by Cookeville to make way for university expansion. The public hearing and first reading on the matter is one of the items on a short agenda of the Cookeville City Council a Four roads and one alley near Tennessee Tech may be closed and abandoned by Cookeville to make way for university expansion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Things People Buy With Foodtsamps (Jun '12) 3 min stfu 759
Jeet Kune Do-Kali-Optimal Fitness-Nutrition (May '13) 32 min nutzaplente 27
Bowmans and More scammers 39 min Im Soo Dumb 4
POF Losers 40 min Jerry H 23
Moving to cookeville 49 min Henry 20
Health Risk 2 hr comrade trumpski 6
we finally have a real president 2 hr comrade trumpski 7
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,343 • Total comments across all topics: 279,242,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC