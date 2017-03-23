Charges dropped on two in vacant house meth lab case
Court proceedings continue for three of five people arrested last year for reportedly breaking into a vacant house and making meth. Court proceedings continue for three of five people arrested last year for reportedly breaking into a vacant house and making meth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evidence Overton CO court fraud,children on fam...
|1 hr
|nutzaplente
|7
|Cary Brown? (Feb '14)
|2 hr
|Brad Turner
|64
|Atty suggestion(s).for police brutally??
|3 hr
|Lemarcus
|18
|Free prescriptions for illegals
|4 hr
|Sam Houston
|19
|Academy Sports + Outdoors 700 New jobs coming (Aug '14)
|6 hr
|snort snort
|105
|Pagans and Wiccans in the area
|7 hr
|reality
|7
|Rite Aid on Willow Avenue
|9 hr
|best deals
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC