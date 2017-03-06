Chancellor Vernon Neal
Funeral services for retired Chancellor Vernon Neal, 85, of Cookeville, will be held at Cookeville First Baptist Church Tuesday, March 7, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Crest Lawn Cemetery. His family will receive friends at First Baptist Church today, Monday, March 6, from 5-8 p.m. and again Tuesday, March 7, from 9 a.m. until service time.
