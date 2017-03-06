Chancellor Vernon Neal

Chancellor Vernon Neal

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

Funeral services for retired Chancellor Vernon Neal, 85, of Cookeville, will be held at Cookeville First Baptist Church Tuesday, March 7, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Crest Lawn Cemetery. His family will receive friends at First Baptist Church today, Monday, March 6, from 5-8 p.m. and again Tuesday, March 7, from 9 a.m. until service time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cookville hospital (Jan '15) 1 hr Livingston Bound 25
cost of illegals in Putnam County 1 hr alumni 1
Bowmans and More Etc Scammers 1 hr Sister 33
Democrats 2 hr Jefferson Beaureg... 15
Institutional wholesale company (May '11) 2 hr V For Vendetta 356
Can't wait to see Beauty and the Beast movie 4 hr Charles 1
Looking for a good builder 6 hr Tom 1
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Afghanistan
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,628 • Total comments across all topics: 279,365,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC