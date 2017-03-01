Baxter turns down Confederate monumen...

Baxter turns down Confederate monument on city land

A request to put up a Confederate monument on public property in Baxter died for lack of a motion in Thursday night's regular meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

