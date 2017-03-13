Amended ordinance would permit food t...

Amended ordinance would permit food trucks

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

Food trucks will be allowed in certain public parking areas according to a new proposed ordinance for mobile food truck vendors. The council will consider the final reading of the ordinance at its Thursday night meeting this week after postponing a Food trucks will be allowed in certain public parking areas according to a new proposed ordinance for mobile food truck vendors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Schools in Cookeville? 1 hr Don 6
Bowmans and More Scammers 1 hr This and That 7
Hampton Creek Apartments 2 hr Terrible 2
Algood Zaxbys 2 hr Sickened 23
Academy Sports + Outdoors 700 New jobs coming (Aug '14) 2 hr looking 100
Waffle House luv making 3 hr ho chee men 3
Good Chinese Restaurants in Cookeville? 3 hr ho chee men 2
bob hargis..school board member (Jun '10) Tue A Former Player 85
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Putnam County was issued at March 15 at 10:34AM CDT

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,400 • Total comments across all topics: 279,574,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC