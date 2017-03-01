Airport board chairman resigns
"After considerable thought and consultation, I am resigning from the Upper Cumberland Regional Airport board of directors, effective immediately," he wrote. "I wish the airport and each of you, the best of luck moving forward."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|we finally have a real president
|30 min
|TrumpTrain
|14
|Institutional wholesale company (May '11)
|57 min
|lol
|349
|Bowmans and More scammers
|2 hr
|Clayton Biggums
|8
|Breaking News!!
|6 hr
|Aldo young
|10
|all liberals will burn in hell
|6 hr
|Aldo young
|39
|Oreck Closing factory (Dec '15)
|6 hr
|Not to good
|56
|Cpd your Incredible
|7 hr
|hawg
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC