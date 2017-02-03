Woman reportedly used trained dog to ...

Woman reportedly used trained dog to attack elderly man

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

Cookeville Police Officer Chris Melton said he responded to Dyer's home around 10 p.m. on Saturday night and found a 71-year-old man covered in blood. "He was sitting in a chair and bleeding profusely from wounds on his arms and hands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shane Flannigan A cheap Taxi 38 min FogHorn LegHorn 16
Amazing! Obama gives UN $9.2Billion! 48 min RUMPSTAIN 7
Bean apartments (Aug '13) 2 hr Ex renter 23
Upcoming LGBT Parade Now Accepting Float Applic... 2 hr Community Resources 27
Steven Flanigan Sleeping with L.A 3 hr Keyboard warrior 1
No Jobs for you. Trump will not make a job for you 3 hr America the great 4
People who like the way their girlfriend's back... 4 hr vomit 3
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,704 • Total comments across all topics: 278,606,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC